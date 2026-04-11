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Kyle Anderson Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Anderson won't play Sunday against the Pelicans due to right knee injury maintenance.

Anderson is one of nine players who won't suit up for Minnesota in the final game of the regular season. The veteran forward averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 43 regular-season contests for the Grizzlies, Jazz and Timberwolves throughout the campaign.

Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves
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