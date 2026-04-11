Kyle Anderson Injury: Won't play Sunday
Anderson won't play Sunday against the Pelicans due to right knee injury maintenance.
Anderson is one of nine players who won't suit up for Minnesota in the final game of the regular season. The veteran forward averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 43 regular-season contests for the Grizzlies, Jazz and Timberwolves throughout the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2545 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2347 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2149 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 466 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7125 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More