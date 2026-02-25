Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Anderson will miss a third straight game due to tendinitis in his right knee. With several other key frontcourt players sidelined, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson will likely handle most of the frontcourt minutes Wednesday night. Anderson's next chance to play will come Friday at Dallas.

Kyle Anderson
Memphis Grizzlies
