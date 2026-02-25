Kyle Anderson Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Anderson will miss a third straight game due to tendinitis in his right knee. With several other key frontcourt players sidelined, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson will likely handle most of the frontcourt minutes Wednesday night. Anderson's next chance to play will come Friday at Dallas.
