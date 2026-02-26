Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Agrees to buyout with Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Anderson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Timberwolves upon clearing waivers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Anderson will bring some depth to the forward spots in Minnesota, but it's unlikely he'll earn enough minutes to make a meaningful impact in fantasy leagues. Anderson's departure from Memphis should help Olivier-Maxence Prosper earn consistent minutes to close out the season.

Kyle Anderson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
81 days ago