Kyle Anderson News: Back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Suns, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Anderson will return to the bench Saturday since the Warriors will have Draymond Green (back) back in the starting lineup. Anderson struggled in his most recent start, posting five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 15 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.

