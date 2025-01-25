Kyle Anderson News: Cleared to play Saturday

Anderson (glute) is not included on the Warriors' injury report for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Before missing the last five games with left gluteal bursitis, Anderson had seen action in each of the Warriors' first seven games of January, averaging 6.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 18.0 minutes per contest. Though the Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and Draymond Green (calf) on Saturday, Anderson may not necessarily be returning to a sizable role in the Golden State frontcourt. During Anderson's recent absence, Gui Santos and Moses Moody have seen elevated playing time and have impressed in their opportunities, so head coach Steve Kerr could elect to prioritize them ahead of a healthy Anderson.