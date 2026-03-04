Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Cracks rotation in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:29pm

Anderson recorded two points (2-2 FT) and one rebound across 14 minutes Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 117-110 win over the Grizzlies.

After finalizing a one-year deal with the Timberwolves on Monday upon receiving a buyout from the Grizzlies, Anderson entered the rotation Tuesday to kick off his second stint with Minnesota. So long as the Timberwolves have all of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid available, the 32-year-old forward isn't expected to see his role expand dramatically and will likely struggle to attain fantasy relevance.

Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
87 days ago