Kyle Anderson News: Cracks rotation in team debut

Anderson recorded two points (2-2 FT) and one rebound across 14 minutes Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 117-110 win over the Grizzlies.

After finalizing a one-year deal with the Timberwolves on Monday upon receiving a buyout from the Grizzlies, Anderson entered the rotation Tuesday to kick off his second stint with Minnesota. So long as the Timberwolves have all of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid available, the 32-year-old forward isn't expected to see his role expand dramatically and will likely struggle to attain fantasy relevance.