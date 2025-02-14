Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Double-double in Thursday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Anderson amassed 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to Dallas.

With Ban Adebayo (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) getting an early start on their All-Star breaks, Anderson slid into the starting five for Miami and delivered his first double-double of the season. The veteran forward was making just his second appearance for the Heat after being sent east from Golden State as part of the Jimmy Butler deal, and it's not clear if he'll have a consistent role in the frontcourt rotation when the team is at full strength.

