Kyle Anderson News: Flirts with triple-double

Anderson ended with eight points (4-6 FG), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 25 minutes during Monday's 117-105 victory over the 76ers.

Bam Adebayo (back) sat this game out, and the Heat were shorthanded again, allowing Anderson to see extended run off the bench. He's certainly trending in the right direction as a fantasy streamer, posting averages of 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 25.3 minutes over his last four games.