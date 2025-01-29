Kyle Anderson News: Gets 11 minutes Tuesday

Anderson (glute) tallied six points (3-4 FG) and two rebounds across 11 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Warriors' 114-103 win over the Jazz.

Anderson missed five straight games with left gluteal bursitis before being cleared to return to action ahead of Saturday's 118-108 loss to the Lakers, though the veteran forward didn't play in that contest while head coach Steve Kerr ran out an 11-man rotation. Kerr kept the rotation at 11 men again Tuesday, but Anderson was able to pick up some minutes as a result of Stephen Curry (knee) being held out for the front end of a back-to-back set. Curry should be cleared to play Wednesday against the Thunder, so Anderson could be at risk of moving back outside of the rotation.