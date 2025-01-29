Kyle Anderson News: Gets 11 minutes Tuesday
Anderson (glute) tallied six points (3-4 FG) and two rebounds across 11 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Warriors' 114-103 win over the Jazz.
Anderson missed five straight games with left gluteal bursitis before being cleared to return to action ahead of Saturday's 118-108 loss to the Lakers, though the veteran forward didn't play in that contest while head coach Steve Kerr ran out an 11-man rotation. Kerr kept the rotation at 11 men again Tuesday, but Anderson was able to pick up some minutes as a result of Stephen Curry (knee) being held out for the front end of a back-to-back set. Curry should be cleared to play Wednesday against the Thunder, so Anderson could be at risk of moving back outside of the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now