Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Getting start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Anderson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Warriors will be without Draymond Green (back) for this one, so Anderson will get the nod as his replacement at power forward in what figures to be a like-for-like change from a defensive perspective. Anderson doesn't provide a lot in fantasy, though. He's averaging 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game since the beginning of December.

