Kyle Anderson News: Good to go vs. Memphis

Anderson (neck) is not listed on the Warriors' inactives for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Anderson missed Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to back spasms, but he will play Friday after being listed on the injury report with neck spasms. In the first 10 games of the 2024-25 regular season, Anderson is averaging 5.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 16.7 minutes per game.