Kyle Anderson News: Held to one point

Anderson totaled one point (0-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and five steals across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 124-106 win over New Orleans.

Considering how many key players were missing for Golden State, this was a brutal dud for Anderson. He's off to an eerily quiet start with his new team, averaging 2.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while hitting 22.2 percent from the field through four games.