Kyle Anderson News: Hits for season-high 19

Anderson racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-103 victory over the Celtics.

It was his best scoring performance of the season, and just the sixth time in 19 appearances for the Heat that Anderson has scored in double digits. The veteran forward has had trouble establishing himself in Miami's rotation since being acquired from Golden State, but injuries in the frontcourt have given him an opportunity, and he's taking advantage. Anderson has been in the lineup for five straight contests and played at least 20 minutes in four of them, averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes during that span.