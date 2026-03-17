Kyle Anderson News: Increased role in win
Anderson amassed seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 victory over the Suns.
Anderson logged 25 minutes off the bench, the most he has played since rejoining the Timberwolves. With Naz Reid forced to the locker room due to an ankle injury, albeit temporarily, Anderson was afforded a few extra minutes. If Reid is to miss any amount of time moving forward, Anderson could be on the radar as a potential streaming candidate, given his ability to chip in across multiple categories.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2520 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2322 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2124 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 441 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7100 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More