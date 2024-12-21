Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Anderson News: Making first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Anderson is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward will make his first start of the campaign in this matchup against his former team since the Warriors won't have Draymond Green (ankle) available. Anderson is averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game this season, but he might experience an uptick in his usage now that he'll be part of the starting lineup.

