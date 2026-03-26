Kyle Anderson News: Muted impact in win

Anderson had three points (1-6 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Although Anderson saw a considerable workload, he wasn't able to translate it to much fantasy appeal. He's been more involved over his last three games with 21.3 minutes per contest, but he's averaging just 4.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.