Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Muted role in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Anderson racked up three points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

Making his first start of the season at power forward in place of Draymond Green (ankle), Anderson played the fewest minutes (17) of any Warriors player Saturday. Over his last nine games, Anderson is averaging only 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 13.1 minutes per contest. Even if Green sits out Monday's tilt against the Pacers with his ankle injury, Anderson can be ignored in the majority of fantasy formats.

Kyle Anderson
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
