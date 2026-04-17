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Kyle Anderson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Anderson (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 meeting with the Nuggets.

Anderson sat out the Timberwolves final regular-season game for right knee injury maintenance, but he'll get back out there Saturday. In 19 games with the Timberwolves this season, Anderson averaged 4.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves
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