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Kyle Anderson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Anderson (illness) isn't listed on the Timberwolves' injury report for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs.

Anderson missed Thursday's Game 6 win over the Nuggets in the first round due to an illness, though he's set to return to action Monday. Over five first-round appearances, he averaged 0.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per showing.

Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves
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