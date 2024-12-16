Kyle Anderson News: Not part of rotation Sunday

Anderson (coach's decision) didn't play in Sunday's 143-133 loss to the Mavericks.

After playing double-digit minutes in 18 of his first 21 appearances this season, Anderson totaled only 12 minutes over his previous two games before not seeing any action Sunday. The veteran's path to playing time will get even cloudier when Dennis Schroder (recently traded) is ready to make his Warriors debut and Moses Moody (knee) returns from a multi-game injury absence.