Kyle Anderson News: Omitted from injury report
Anderson (trade pending) isn't listed on Miami's injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Celtics.
Anderson hasn't played since Jan. 31. He was in and out of Golden State's rotation before the trade, and it's unclear what his role will be in Miami. However, it's safe to assume he'll operate off the bench and handle fewer than 20 minutes per game if he's part of the rotation.
