Kyle Anderson News: Plays well off bench

Anderson recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-98 loss to the Heat.

While Anderson didn't have a great night shooting the ball, he had his best defensive performance of the season. Even with Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) out a few weeks, Anderson will be hard to trust in most fantasy formats. Over his last five games, Anderson holds averages of 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 17.4 minutes.