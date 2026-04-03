Kyle Anderson News: Returns to limited role
Anderson closed Friday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and five assists in 14 minutes.
Anderson saw just 14 minutes in the loss and was unable to repeat his defensive heroics from the night before. As expected, his recent uptick in production was nothing more than an outlier. Other than being a potential streaming consideration, Anderson holds no real fantasy value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2540 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2342 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2144 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 461 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7120 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More