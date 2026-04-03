Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Returns to limited role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:56pm

Anderson closed Friday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and five assists in 14 minutes.

Anderson saw just 14 minutes in the loss and was unable to repeat his defensive heroics from the night before. As expected, his recent uptick in production was nothing more than an outlier. Other than being a potential streaming consideration, Anderson holds no real fantasy value.

Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
40 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
44 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
61 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
120 days ago