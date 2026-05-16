Kyle Anderson News: Sees less playing time in playoffs
Anderson contributed two points (1-3 FG) and three assists across eight minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Anderson averaged 19.1 minutes per game across 19 regular-season outings with the Timberwolves. However, the veteran forward was a healthy DNP in four of Minnesota's last seven postseason games, and his eight minutes of playing time Friday all took place in the fourth quarter in garbage time. Anderson suited up for the Grizzlies, Jazz and Timberwolves during the 2025-26 season and enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
-
General NBA Article
2026 NBA Mock Draft Simulator: Full Picks 1-605 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 2026 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2580 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2382 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2184 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More