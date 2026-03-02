Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Signs with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:43am

Anderson signed a contract with Minnesota on Monday, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Anderson recently secured a buyout with the Grizzlies and will join the Timberwolves ahead of their game Tuesday against Memphis. Anderson will be eligible for the postseason as well. The veteran will likely carve out a decent role with the second unit in Minnesota.

Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves
