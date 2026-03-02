Kyle Anderson News: Signs with Minnesota
Anderson signed a contract with Minnesota on Monday, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Anderson recently secured a buyout with the Grizzlies and will join the Timberwolves ahead of their game Tuesday against Memphis. Anderson will be eligible for the postseason as well. The veteran will likely carve out a decent role with the second unit in Minnesota.
