Kyle Anderson News: Slides back to bench Monday

Anderson isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After making a spot start in Friday's game against the Pacers, Anderson will slide back to Golden State's second unit in Andrew Wiggins' (personal) return Monday. Anderson has averaged 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 14.8 minutes in 29 games off the bench this season, so his fantasy appeal has been limited in a reserve role.