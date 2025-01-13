Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Slides back to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 4:13pm

Anderson isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After making a spot start in Friday's game against the Pacers, Anderson will slide back to Golden State's second unit in Andrew Wiggins' (personal) return Monday. Anderson has averaged 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 14.8 minutes in 29 games off the bench this season, so his fantasy appeal has been limited in a reserve role.

Kyle Anderson
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now