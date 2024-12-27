Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Anderson

Kyle Anderson News: Struggles in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Anderson registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 15 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.

Anderson received just his second start of the season, although didn't touch the floor during the final quarter of play. Despite being an every-night part of the rotation, Anderson's role has been far from consistent. His minutes have ranged from four to 24, preventing him from building any sort of momentum.

Kyle Anderson
Golden State Warriors

