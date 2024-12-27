Kyle Anderson News: Struggles in spot start

Anderson registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 15 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.

Anderson received just his second start of the season, although didn't touch the floor during the final quarter of play. Despite being an every-night part of the rotation, Anderson's role has been far from consistent. His minutes have ranged from four to 24, preventing him from building any sort of momentum.