Kyle Anderson News: Struggles in spot start
Anderson registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 15 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.
Anderson received just his second start of the season, although didn't touch the floor during the final quarter of play. Despite being an every-night part of the rotation, Anderson's role has been far from consistent. His minutes have ranged from four to 24, preventing him from building any sort of momentum.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now