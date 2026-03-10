Kyle Anderson News: Upgraded to available
Anderson (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, per Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast'.
Anderson is ready to return from a one-game absence with a right knee injury. The veteran forward has made two appearances during his second stint with the Timberwolves, and he should help fill out some reserve minutes in the frontcourt Tuesday.
