Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Anderson (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, per Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast'.

Anderson is ready to return from a one-game absence with a right knee injury. The veteran forward has made two appearances during his second stint with the Timberwolves, and he should help fill out some reserve minutes in the frontcourt Tuesday.

Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
93 days ago