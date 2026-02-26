Kyle Anderson News: Won't play Friday
Anderson has been ruled out for Friday's game in Dallas due to personal reasons.
The Grizzlies are no longer listing Anderson's right knee tendinitis on the injury report, so it seems like his absence from Friday's game will be strictly due to personal reasons. It's unclear exactly what Anderson is dealing with, but for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Indiana. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson will continue to pick up the slack in Anderson's absence.
Kyle Anderson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 422 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 781 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More