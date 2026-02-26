Kyle Anderson headshot

Kyle Anderson News: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:25pm

Anderson has been ruled out for Friday's game in Dallas due to personal reasons.

The Grizzlies are no longer listing Anderson's right knee tendinitis on the injury report, so it seems like his absence from Friday's game will be strictly due to personal reasons. It's unclear exactly what Anderson is dealing with, but for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Indiana. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson will continue to pick up the slack in Anderson's absence.

Kyle Anderson
 Free Agent
