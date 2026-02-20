Kyle Anderson News: Won't start vs. Utah
Anderson won't start against the Jazz on Friday.
Lawson Lovering will get the starting nod Friday, pushing Anderson to the second unit. Over three appearances (all starts) with the Grizzlies this season, the veteran forward has averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.0 assists in 23.7 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 416 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 775 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance196 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Monday, April 7319 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 7319 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Anderson See More