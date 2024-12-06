Kyle Filipowski Injury: Assigned to G League on Thursday
Filipowski (lower leg) was assigned to Utah's G League affiliate Thursday.
Filipowski is set to miss his seventh consecutive matchup due to left leg inflammation during the Jazz's game against Portland on Friday. The rookie will join the G League's Salt Lake City Stars as a part of his rehabilitation process, and his next chance to suit up for the parent club will come Sunday against the Kings.
