Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski Injury: Assigned to G League on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 12:04pm

Filipowski (lower leg) was assigned to Utah's G League affiliate Thursday.

Filipowski is set to miss his seventh consecutive matchup due to left leg inflammation during the Jazz's game against Portland on Friday. The rookie will join the G League's Salt Lake City Stars as a part of his rehabilitation process, and his next chance to suit up for the parent club will come Sunday against the Kings.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
