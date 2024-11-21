Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Filipowski Injury: Exits with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 6:27am

Filipowski has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. He recorded four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes before exiting.

Filipowski went to the locker room during the third quarter and was later ruled out for the final 12 minutes of play. Expect Brice Sensabaugh and Drew Eubanks to pick up additional minutes down the stretch in Filipowski's absence.

