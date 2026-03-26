Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski Injury: On track to play in Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Filipowski (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Filipowski was unable to suit up Wednesday due to an illness, but his availability looks more promising for Friday. He'd be in line to start at center assuming he gains clearance prior to tipoff.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago