Kyle Filipowski Injury: On track to play in Denver
Filipowski (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Filipowski was unable to suit up Wednesday due to an illness, but his availability looks more promising for Friday. He'd be in line to start at center assuming he gains clearance prior to tipoff.
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