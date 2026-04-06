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Kyle Filipowski Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Filipowski is questionable for Tuesday's game against New Orlean due to lower-back injury management.

It looks like the Jazz are contemplating a maintenance day for Filipowski as the team rides out the final week of a losing season. Oscar Tshiebwe would likely draw the start at center if Filipowski winds up sitting out Tuesday, while Kevin Love could see some burn as the No. 2 big man in this scenario.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
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