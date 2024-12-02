Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski Injury: Remaining sidelined Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Filipowski (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Filipowski will be sidelined for a sixth straight game due to a left leg injury, and his next chance to play will be against Portland on Friday. Drew Eubanks will continue to see increased playing time off the Jazz's bench due to Filipowski's injury.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now