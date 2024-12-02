Kyle Filipowski Injury: Remaining sidelined Tuesday
Filipowski (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Filipowski will be sidelined for a sixth straight game due to a left leg injury, and his next chance to play will be against Portland on Friday. Drew Eubanks will continue to see increased playing time off the Jazz's bench due to Filipowski's injury.
