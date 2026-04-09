Kyle Filipowski Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Filipowski (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.
Filipowski will miss Utah's penultimate regular-season game due to lower-back injury management. With the big man sidelined, Oscar Tshiebwe and Blake Hinson are candidates to see increased playing time.
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