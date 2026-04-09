Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Filipowski (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.

Filipowski will miss Utah's penultimate regular-season game due to lower-back injury management. With the big man sidelined, Oscar Tshiebwe and Blake Hinson are candidates to see increased playing time.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit Guide: Best Lineup Moves
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit Guide: Best Lineup Moves
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago