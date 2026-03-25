Kyle Filipowski Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Filipowski (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Filipowski was previously listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. With this news, the Jazz may lean more on Oscar Tshiebwe and Kevin Love.
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