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Kyle Filipowski Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 11:40am

Filipowski (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Filipowski was previously listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. With this news, the Jazz may lean more on Oscar Tshiebwe and Kevin Love.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
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