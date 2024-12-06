Kyle Filipowski Injury: Sent to G League

The Jazz assigned Filipowski (lower leg) to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Thursday.

Filipowski won't be available for the Jazz's game Friday versus the Trail Blazers, but he could play for the Stars in Friday's matchup with the South Bay Lakers. The rookie second-round pick has missed Utah's last six games due to a left lower leg injury, but his assignment to the G League suggests he's on the cusp of a return.