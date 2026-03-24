Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Filipowski (illness) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Filipowski is under the weather and is not expected to play Wednesday. If the second-year center is ultimately ruled out, Oscar Tshiebwe and Kevin Love would be candidates to see expanded roles.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
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