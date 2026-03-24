Kyle Filipowski Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Filipowski (illness) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Filipowski is under the weather and is not expected to play Wednesday. If the second-year center is ultimately ruled out, Oscar Tshiebwe and Kevin Love would be candidates to see expanded roles.
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