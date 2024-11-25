Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Filipowski (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Filipowski will miss his second straight game due to a right ankle sprain he suffered against San Antonio this past Thursday. His next opportunity to play will be the Jazz's second leg of a back-to-back set against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Drew Eubanks and Brice Sensabaugh are likely to see an uptick in playing time due to Filipowski's injury.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
