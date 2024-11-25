Kyle Filipowski Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Filipowski (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Filipowski will miss his second straight game due to a right ankle sprain he suffered against San Antonio this past Thursday. His next opportunity to play will be the Jazz's second leg of a back-to-back set against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Drew Eubanks and Brice Sensabaugh are likely to see an uptick in playing time due to Filipowski's injury.
