Kyle Filipowski Injury: Won't play vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Filipowski (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Filipowski will miss a fourth straight game due to a left leg injury, and his next chance to play will be against the Lakers on Sunday. The Jazz will be getting reinforcements in Lauri Markkanen (personal) and John Collins (knee) for Saturday's contest.

