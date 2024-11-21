Kyle Filipowski Injury: Won't return

Filipowski has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. He had four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes before exiting.

Filipowski went to the locker room during the third quarter and was later ruled out for the final 12 minutes of play. Expect Brice Sensabaugh and Drew Eubanks to pick up additional minutes down the stretch in Filipowski's absence.