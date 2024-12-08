Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Filipowski (lower leg) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Filipowski is in line for his first NBA action since Nov. 21 after missing time with a left lower leg injury. He's expected to come off the bench and will compete for minutes going forward with John Collins as the rookie aims to earn his spot in the rotation back.

