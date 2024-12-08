Kyle Filipowski News: Available to play
Filipowski (lower leg) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Filipowski is in line for his first NBA action since Nov. 21 after missing time with a left lower leg injury. He's expected to come off the bench and will compete for minutes going forward with John Collins as the rookie aims to earn his spot in the rotation back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now