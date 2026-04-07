Kyle Filipowski News: Available versus Pelicans

Filipowski (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Filipowski was initially listed as questionable before being upgraded to probable. In two games against New Orleans this season, the 22-year-old has averaged 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals across 24.0 minutes of work. However, with the Jazz down several of their top scorers, Filipowski should receive more opportunities on the offensive end.