Kyle Filipowski

Kyle Filipowski News: Back to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 7:10pm

Filipowski is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Utah's frontcourt is much healthier Monday, so Filipowski is unsurprisingly heading back to the bench following Saturday's spot start against the Clippers. The rookie second-rounder has averaged 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.8 minutes over 32 games off the bench this season.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

