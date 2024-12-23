Kyle Filipowski News: Back with parent club

The Jazz recalled Filipowski from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars ahead of Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

With John Collins (hip) questionable for Monday's contest, Filipowski will suit up and will likely be part of the rotation after a recent stint in the G League. During his latest appearance for the Stars in Sunday's 122-120 win over the Memphis Hustle, Filipowski recorded 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 18 minutes.