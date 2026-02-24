Kyle Filipowski News: Busy on defense in Houston

Filipowski chipped in 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and five steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets.

The second-year center has started three straight games and nabbed multiple steals in each one, racking up 13 pilfers in total. Over the last 12 games (six starts), Filipowski is averaging 12.3 points, 8.5 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 threes in 22.3 minutes while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor and 44.0 percent from beyond the arc. With both Walker Kessler (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) done for the rest of the season, Filipowski should be locked into a significant workload and usage in the Utah frontcourt.