Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Busy on defense in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Filipowski chipped in 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and five steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets.

The second-year center has started three straight games and nabbed multiple steals in each one, racking up 13 pilfers in total. Over the last 12 games (six starts), Filipowski is averaging 12.3 points, 8.5 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 threes in 22.3 minutes while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor and 44.0 percent from beyond the arc. With both Walker Kessler (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) done for the rest of the season, Filipowski should be locked into a significant workload and usage in the Utah frontcourt.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
13 days ago