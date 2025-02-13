Kyle Filipowski News: Career-high 20 points Thursday

Filipowski posted 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds over 37 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 120-116 overtime loss to the Clippers.

It was the third double-double of the year for Filipowski, who stepped up with a career-high 20 points in the absence of Walker Kessler (thumb). Through 10 contests as a starter in 2024-25, Filipowski has averaged 9.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.6 steals in 24.6 minutes. With the rebuilding Jazz getting buried in the Western Conference standings ahead of the All-Star break, it wouldn't be surprising to see the rookie big man make additional starts down the stretch of the year.