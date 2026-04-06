Kyle Filipowski News: Double-doubles in blowout loss
Filipowski closed with 20 points (10-25 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 146-111 loss to the Thunder.
Filipowski didn't have his best shooting performance after needing 25 shots to score 20 points, although he had to deal with the size and defensive ability of the imposing Chet Holmgren - Isaiah Hartenstein frontcourt. Despite the subpar showing in terms of efficiency, Filipowski still reached the 20-point mark and delivered his third double-double across his last four appearances. Filipowski should be one of Utah's go-to options on offense in the final week of the regular season. He's averaging 17.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.
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