Kyle Filipowski News: Erupts in starting lineup

Filipowski amassed 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

This game was the perfect storm for Filipowski, as John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (back) and Walker Kessler (illness) all sat this game out. Filipowski set a new career-high mark in points (20), picking up his fourth double-double of the season in the process. With the Jazz likely to focus on player development down the stretch, Filipowski could emerge with some fantasy appeal, especially whenever the Jazz are missing key members of their frontcourt.